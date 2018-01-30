Latvia GDP Growth Slows In Q4

Latvia's economic growth eased notably in the three months ended December, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than the 1.5 percent expansion in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, the grew 4.8 percent in the December quarter, following a 6.2 percent growth in the September quarter.

Without seasonal adjustment, annual economic growth moderated to 4.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 5.8 percent in the previous three-month period.

Separately, the statistical office revealed that annual retail sales growth accelerated to 6.4 percent in December from 4.7 percent in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

