In The Spotlight: Iovance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) are up 80% since the start of the year while the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF) (IBB) has risen a mere 11% during the same period.

Iovance is focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, or TILs in short.

Before we go into the details of Iovance's tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte therapy, here's what tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) means in a nutshell.

In the early stages of cancer, the immune system tries to fight cancer by mobilizing special immune cells known as lymphocytes to attack the tumor. Lymphocytes with the capacity to recognize and attack the tumor migrate to, and infiltrate into the tumor. These cells are known as tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, or TILs. However, the anti-tumor effect of the TIL is usually short-lived because cancer cells develop different mechanisms to evade antitumor immune responses.

Iovance involves excising a patient's tumor, isolating the tumor infiltrating lymphocytes from the tumor, after which the TILs are multiplied in the lab. Then these highly activated, potent TILs are infused back into the patient, from whom they were derived.

The Company's lead product candidate is LN-145 autologous Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes, which is under phase II development in cervical cancer, and head & neck cancer. A phase II study of LN-145 Autologous Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes alone as well as in combination with Medimmune/AstraZeneca's FDA-approved immunotherapy drug Imfinzi (durvalumab) in non-small cell lung cancer is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2018.

Another product candidate of the Company is LN-144 TIL for the treatment of advanced melanoma, which is also under phase II development.

Last week, Iovance reported promising preliminary clinical results from two ongoing phase II studies of LN-145 in head and neck, and cervical cancers. The results were based on eight patients in the head and neck cancer trial, and two patients in the cervical carcinoma trial.

On January 29, 2018, the Company announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 15 million shares of its common stock at a price of $11.50 each. The gross proceeds from the offering were roughly $172.5 million.

The Company had cash of $163.4 million at September 30, 2017.

IOVA has traded in a range of $4.45 to $15.10 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's (Jan.29) trading at $14.40, up 5.11%.

