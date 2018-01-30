Portugal Industrial Production Growth Slows Further

Portugal's industrial production growth eased for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 3.2 percent rise.

Manufacturing output also grew at a weaker pace of 2.8 percent annually in December after a 4.8 percent gain in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent from November, when it rose by 0.4 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that annual growth in retail sales accelerated to 5.7 percent in December from 4.9 percent in the prior month.

Month-on-month, retail sales went up 0.3 percent in December, well below the 4.1 percent rebound in November.

