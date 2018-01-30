Wall Street Sees Red

The investors are closely watching the FOMC meeting and related developments on Tuesday. The Case-Shiller city index, Redbook data and Consumer Confidence data are the major announcements on the day.

The crude oil price is showing a decline.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures shows that Wall street might open broadly lower. Asian shares closed in the red, while European shares are broadly down.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were down 162 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were loosing 30.50 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday. The Dow slid 177.23 points or 0.7 percent to 26,439.48, the Nasdaq fell 39.27 points or 0.5 percent to 7,466.52 and the S&P 500 dropped 19.34 points or 0.7 percent to 2,852.53.

On the economic front, the Federal Open Market Committee meeting to determine the near-term direction of monetary policy will begin today.

The Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales was up 3.8 percent.

S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI for November will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 0.6 percent, down from 0.7 percent in the prior month.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 123.4, up from 122.1 in December.

The State Street Investor Confidence Index for January that measures confidence by looking at actual levels of risk in investment portfolios will be published 10.00 am ET. The Confidence Index in the prior month was 94.8.

The Farm Prices for December will be released at 3.00 pm ET. The prior month's Farm Prices was up 4.2 percent.

52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

In the corporate segment, Polaris Industries Inc. said it expects fiscal 2018 adjusted net income to be in the range of $6.00 to $6.20 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $4.85 per share for 2017. Full year 2018 adjusted sales are anticipated to increase in the range of 3 percent to 5 percent over 2017 adjusted sales of $5.43 billion.

Asian stocks closed down on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped nearly 1 percent to close at 3,488.01 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished down 359.60 points or 1.09 percent at 32,607.29. Japanese shares closed lower, with a softer lead from Wall Street, a stronger yen and mixed data releases weighing on . The Nikkei average fell 337.37 points or 1.43 percent to 23,291.97, extending losses for a fifth straight session and marking its lowest closing level since Jan. 4. The broader Topix index closed 1.19 percent lower at 1,858.13.

Australian shares fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 52.60 points or 0.87 percent to 6,022.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 52.30 points or 0.85 percent at 6,135.30.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 16.58 points or 0.30 percent, the German DAX is losing 58.56 points or 0.44 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 39.21 or 0.51 percent and the Swiss Market Index is gaining 3.91 points or 0.04 percent.

