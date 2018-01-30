Pfizer Q4 Results Beat Estimates; Issues Upbeat FY18 Outlook

Drug giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported a surge in profit for the fourth quarter from last year primarily reflecting a lower effective tax rate due to the recent U.S. tax reform and fewer impairment charges compared to last year.

Both revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' estimates and the company also forecast earnings for fiscal 2018 above expectations. Pfizer's shares are rising more than 1 percent in pre-market activity.

Pfizer's fourth-quarter net income rose to $12.27 billion or $2.02 per share from $775 million or $0.13 per share in the year-ago period.

The company said its provision for taxes on reported income in the latest quarter and fiscal 2017 was favorably impacted by about $10.7 billion, primarily reflecting the remeasurement of U.S. deferred tax liabilities. This includes the repatriation tax on deemed repatriated accumulated earnings of foreign subsidiaries.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.62 per share, compared to $0.47 per share last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter rose 1 percent to $13.70 billion from $13.63 billion in the same period last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $13.68 billion.

The increase in revenues reflects the favorable impact of foreign exchange of $114 million, offset by an operational decline of $39 million. Excluding the revenues for HIS in the prior-year quarter and the favorable impact of foreign exchange, revenues increased 2 percent operationally.

Innovative Health revenues increased 5 percent operationally to $8.22 billion, driven by continued growth from key brands including Eliquis, Xeljanz, Prevenar 13 as well as Lyrica, Ibrance and Chantix/Champix.

Essential Health revenues declined 8 percent operationally to $5.48 billion, of which 5 percent operationally was due to the February 2017 divestiture of HIS.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Pfizer forecast adjusted earnings of $2.90 to $3.00 per share and revenues of $53.5 billion to $55.5 billion. The Street expects earnings of $2.78 per share for the year on revenues of $53.88 billion.

The company noted that its full-year earnings outlook anticipates share repurchases totaling $5.0 billion in 2018.

Further, Pfizer said it plans to make a $500 million contribution to its U.S. pension plan in 2018 and has also allocated about $100 million for a special, one-time bonus to be paid to all non-executive Pfizer colleagues in first-quarter 2018.

