Crypto Daily Roundup - Jan. 30

A Hong Kong fund has bought a leading China-based Bitcoin exchange BTCC even as Deutsche Bank warns cryptocurrency investors of total loss. Ripple has entered the Middle East and North Africa market with an exchange there adding trading in the cryptocurrency.

Chinese Bitcoin Exchange BTCC Bought By Hong Kong Investors

Bitcoin startup BTCC, which was China's first Bitcoin exchange, has been acquired by the Hong Kong blockchain investment fund, the company said in a statement. The move comes amid the ongoing regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies by Chinese authorities. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. BTCC said the acquisition will help to grow its international market and its three major products, BTCC mining Pool, Mobi bitcoin wallet and a USD/BTC exchange service. BTCC's DAX cryptocurrency exchange is no longer in operation after Chinese officials forced the closure of all local exchanges trading in cryptocurrencies. Read more...

Deutsche Bank Warns Crypto Investors Of Total Loss: Bloomberg

Banking behemoth Deutsche Bank has warned its clients against investment in cryptocurrencies due to issues like high volatility, the possibility of price manipulation and data loss or theft. In an interview with Bloomberg, Markus Mueller, global head of the Chief Investment Office at Deutsche Asset Management, said Deutsche Bank does not advise investing in cryptocurrencies at present. "We do not recommend that. It's only for investors who invest speculatively," Mueller said. "There is a realistic risk of total loss." Read more...

Japan FSA Orders Coincheck To Report Security Flaws And Corrective Measures

Japan's financial regulator FSA said it would investigate all cryptocurrency exchanges in the country and ordered Coincheck to improve its security features after hackers stole $530 million worth of digital money from its exchange. Coincheck said it will comply with the order from Japan's Financial Services Agency to improve its operations. On Friday, January 26, Coincheck was hacked, which resulted in the loss over over $530 million worth of NEM cryptocurrency tokens. Like Bitcoin, NEM is a cryptocurrency built on top of blockchain technology. Read more...

Dubai's BitOasis Cryptoexchange Debuts Ripple Trading

Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange BitOasis announced that it will debut Ripple trading on its digital asset trading exchange. Starting January 30, users will be able to make XRP transactions with zero fees during the introductory period. They will be able to place buy and sell limit and market orders with UAE Dirham (AED) through wire deposits or credit card payments, the BitOasis said. Founded in 2014, BitOasis claims to be the first digital asset platform in the MENA region and launched Ethereum trading in February 2017.

Hackers Steal Ether Tokens Worth $150,000 from Experty ICO

Hackers have stolen $150,000 worth of Ethereum tokens from the Experty Initial Coin Offering. Users were lured into the scheme through phishing mails carrying an offer of extra Experty tokens if they made their purchases within 12 hours. The said volume of Ethereum coins were stolen in 74 transactions. "We will be contacting the victims that are in our database in order to distribute the proportional amount of EXY tokens to them, including the bonuses for their tier, from our company allocation," the company said on the website Medium.

German Financial Markets Watchdog Orders Crypto.exchange To Stop Operations

Germany's financial market regulator, BaFin, ordered Crypto.exchange to halt its operations. The company claimed to exchange Bitcoin for euros. Further, it claimed to have been audited by the BaFin. Investors were asked to transfer their bitcoins to the company, which in turn would be sold on the stock exchange. The purchase price achieved there would be transferred to the investors within 30 minutes. The watchdog concluded that the company was running a commission business without permission.

Louisville Man Accuses BitConnect Of Running Ponzi Scheme

A Louisville-based man has filed a class action lawsuit against the UK-based cryptocurrency exchange BitConnect on Monday, accusing the website of running a Ponzi scheme that looted thousands of dollars from investors. The complaint was filed by Brian Paige in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Kentucky. The latest lawsuit is the second such by investors seeking refund from BitConnect, which shutdown its platform after receiving cease-and-desist orders in both Texas and North Carolina.

