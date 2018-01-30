Cryptocurrency Is No Bubble, But Set To Go Down: Bitcoin Foundation

The head of the Bitcoin Foundation says Cryptocurrency is not a bubble, but the downward trend in price of bitcoin is correction, which he said is going to continue.

"I think there is still some space to go, but it (correction) has certainly started", said Llew Claasen, the Executive Director of the Bitcoin Foundation.

The idea that cryptocurrencies, particularly decentralized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, can be regulated is misunderstanding the fundamental nature of decentralized networks, according to him.

In an interview to Russia news outlet Sputnik, he said a decentralized exchange of value between two parties that doesn't touch the existing financial system cannot be regulated. What the regulators are trying to do is going to be essentially a waste of time, he added.

He played down the International Monetary Fund's concerns that bitcoin is being used to fund illegal activity.

Claasen said he doesn't think that the threat of regulation is having much of an impact on the price of cryptocurrencies.

He predicted that Venezuela's plans to create its own virtual currency in order to evade US financial sanctions is doomed to fail. "I think that the government's inability to create an characterized by price stability and sound financial management is not going to change, just because you're issuing a currency on a blockchain."

The Bitcoin Foundation chief said he is opposed to the idea of governments issuing their currency on blockchain.

Based in Washington, Bitcoin Foundation is the largest and oldest Bitcoin advocacy organization in the world.

In August, Claasen had urged people to invest "no more than they can afford" in the crypto-currency.

