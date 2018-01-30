Stocks May Extend Yesterday's Pullback In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks are likely to move to the downside in early trading on Tuesday, extending the pullback seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 204 points.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders seem likely to continue to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

Trading activity may remain somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday and the close watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of January.

The consumer confidence index is expected to rise to 123.6 in January after dipping to 122.1 in December.

Following the rally seen last Friday, stocks gave back ground during trading on Monday. The decrease on the day came after the major averages ended the previous session at record closing highs.

The major averages ended the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow slid 177.23 points or 0.7 percent to 26,439.48, the Nasdaq fell 39.27 points or 0.5 percent to 7,466.52 and the S&P 500 dropped 19.34 points or 0.7 percent to 2,852.53.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved to the downside during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets have also moved lower on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are sliding $0.70 to $64.86 a barrel after falling $0.58 to $65.56 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $11.80 to $1,340.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $2.80 to $1,343.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.62 yen compared to the 108.96 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2432 compared to yesterday's $1.2383.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com