Dubai-based Crypto Exchange Debuts Ripple Trading

BitOasis, a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in Dubai, debuted trading of Ripple coin on its platform on Tuesday.

Users can make XRP transactions with zero fees during the introductory period, the BitOasis said on its website. They can also place buy and sell limit and market orders with UAE Dirham through wire deposits or credit card payments.

New customers can also submit an account verification until 23:59 UTC on January 30 so that they can deposit and trade using higher limits.

Founded in 2012, Ripple is a real-time payment settlement network with a virtual currency popularly called Ripple or XRP that works on an enterprise blockchain.

XRP is ranked third among the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on the crypto data website CoinMarketCap. Ripple surged more than 35,000 percent in 2017, eclipsing Bitcoin's jump of over 1,300 percent.

The UAE-based exchange was founded in 2014 as the first digital asset exchange platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, offering Bitcoin trading.

In February 2017, the company introduced Ethereum trading for the first time in the Middle East.

The exchange is currently present in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

As of 8.40 am ET on Tuesday, Ripple was down 6.03 percent at $1.25 on CoinMarketCap.

