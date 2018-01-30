South Korean Ban On Anonymous Crypto Trading Comes Into Force

South Korean government's ban on anonymous trading in cryptocurrency came into force Tuesday.

Under the new South Korean cryptocurrency account system, traders must open real-name accounts at the same banks as their exchanges in order to deposit money to trade cryptocurrencies.

South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) last week issued two sets of guidelines for banks and Cryptocurrency Exchanges that would ban anonymous trading of virtual currencies and crack down on money laundering activities using them.

Under the new guidelines, Banks in South Korea will require cryptocurrency exchanges to share users' transaction data with banks, thus eliminating anonymous cryptocurrency trading, and enforcing real-name identity verification on traders.

Banks in the country, where cryptocurrency is rising in popularity, had been offering virtual accounts to customers to do cryptocurrency transactions.

But from January 30, when banks introduced the the real-name system, cryptocurrency account holders are required to reveal their identity to avail deposit and withdrawal services.

Existing virtual accounts will be converted to real-name ones.

South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) has selected six commercial banks - Nonghyup Bank, Industrial Bank of Korea, KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Hana Bank, and Gwangju Bank - to introduce the new system.

The real-name trading system is also part of the government's latest measures to curb speculative investment into virtual coins amid growing fears that a cryptocurrency bubble may be set to burst.

Foreigners and underage investors are banned from opening cryptocurrency accounts in South Korea, while traders will have to pay fine if they deposit money into their existing virtual accounts, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

by RTT Staff Writer

