What On Earth Was This Pork Delivery?

US regulators have commenced an investigation on a San Jose grocery store after pictures of workers delivering raw pork in grocery carts created an uproar on the social media.

San Jose resident Loretta Seto posted pictured on her Facebook account last week that showed two men in yellow coats pushing uncovered pork meat into the 99 Ranch Market on Hostetter Road.

"We were at the 99 Ranch Market across from this Costco and saw their vendors delivering meat with Costco shopping carts!" Seto wrote in the post. "Talk about disgusting! I'm usually okay with sticking the kids in the seat of the basket, but this is a whole new level of gross."

USDA said it is working with local authorities and will determine further actions as more information becomes available.

"The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is committed to protecting public by ensuring the safety of the nation's meat supply," USDA statement said.

The supermarket 99 Ranch market issued an apology. "On behalf of 99 Ranch Market, we are terribly sorry for this incident that happened in one of our stores," the market said.

"99 Ranch Market is committed to food safety and customer satisfaction. Therefore, we are taking the necessary steps to resolve this issue by investigating this case further and filing a complaint against our vendor."

