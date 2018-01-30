Stocks Pulling Back Further Off Record Highs - U.S. Commentary

Following the pullback seen in the previous session, stocks are seeing further downside in morning trading on Tuesday. The major averages are pulling back further off the record closing highs set last Friday.

Currently, the major averages remain firmly in negative territory. The Dow is down 269.62 points or 1 percent at 26,169.86, the Nasdaq is down 58.15 points or 0.8 percent at 7,408.35 and the S&P 500 is down 23.95 points or 0.8 percent at 2,829.58.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders seem likely to continue to cash in on the recent strength in the .

Energy stocks are seeing considerable weakness on the day, moving lower along with the price of crude oil. Crude oil for March delivery is tumbling $1.21 to $64.35 a barrel.

Steel, semiconductor and retail stocks are also moving notably lower amid a broad based sell-off on Wall Street.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved to the downside during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 1.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets have also moved lower on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have seen some volatility but are currently seeing modest weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.2 basis points at 2.711 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com