BRAZIL: Producer Price Index Decelerates To 0.46% In December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazil's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.46% in December, slowing from a 1.40% increase in November (revised data), said the South American country's statistics institute (IBGE).

With the December reading, the Brazilian PPI ended 2017 accumulating a 4.18% rise over the previous year.

According to IBGE, 16 of the 24 activities surveyed showed positive price variations, compared to 20 segments in the previous month.

The PPI measures the evolution of prices of products "at the factory gate," before taxes or freight costs.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.