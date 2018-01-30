COLOMBIA: ELN Insists On Resuming Government Talks Before Halting Attacks

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group announced that its military actions would continue until a new ceasefire with the Colombian government is agreed.

On its website, the rebel group warned that the longer it takes to resume the talks, the longer it will take to agree on another new truce.

The ELN warning comes after Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos decided to suspend the fifth round of negotiations with the ELN. Over the weekend, attacks claimed by the group left five police officers dead and 47 injured in Barranquilla.

The guerrillas claimed that before the ceasefire ended on January 9, the Colombian Army had been expanding its presence and taking military advantage in several of the regions where the ELN is active. According to the group, the Army has now increased the persecution and attacks against its units in all cities and areas.

