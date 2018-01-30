MEXICO: Flash GDP Rises 1% In 4Q17 On Quarterly Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Mexican increased 1% in real terms during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the previous quarter, according to preliminary data released by the country's statistics office.

By components, primary activities grew 3.1%, services increased 1.2% while manufacturing advanced 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2017, also on a quarterly basis.

On an annual comparison, the preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the fourth quarter of 2017 showed a 1.7% growth over the same quarter of the previous year.

The final GDP figures for 2017 are expected for February 23.

by Agencia CMA Latam

