FIBRIA: Pulp Price Should Maintain Upward Trend In 1Q18

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The price of pulp is yet to reach its maximum level and should continue to rise in the first quarter of 2018, said Fibria commercial director Henri Philippe Van Keer.

"We do not see [a price] fall in the first quarter of this year," he said.

According to him, demand for pulp remains firm in China, despite the pre-New Year momentum, which seasonally slows the Chinese .

Europe, meanwhile, has an above-normal demand for pulp and paper due to the winter, which has hampered the production of the Scandinavian countries and opened the market for Fibria in the continent, he noted.

Fibria is the largest pulp producer in Brazil.

by Agencia CMA Latam

