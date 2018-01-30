VENEZUELA: Government And Opposition Resume Talks On Tuesday

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Nicolás Maduro's government in Venezuela and opposition representatives agreed to resume talks in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, said the Caribbean country's presidential spokesman Roberto Marchena.

In statements broadcasted by Telesur, Marchena said that both parties would discuss, with more time, the points to reach a final agreement.

"It is a crucial issue that deserves all the seriousness, and we all have to understand that it is reasonable and convenient that they take their time," Marchena added.

As of September 2017, a new stage of dialogue began with the support of Spain, Dominican Republic, Chile, Mexico, Bolivia, Nicaragua and San Vicente and the Grenadines.

