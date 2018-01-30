logo
Thomson Reuters Expects 2017 Results To Meet Or Exceed Prior Guidance

Thomson Reuters (TRI) announced the company expects to meet its previously announced outlook for 2017, and reported its expectations for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2017. For full year 2017, the company expects to report revenues between $11.3 billion and $11.35 billion, up approximately 1% from the prior year (up approximately 2% on a constant currency basis). EPS is projected to be down approximately 50% from 2016, primarily due to a $2 billion gain realized in 2016 on the sale of the company's IP & Science business. The company also expects to report adjusted EPS of between $2.48 and $2.51.

Fourth-quarter EPS is projected to be down approximately 75% primarily due to a $2 billion gain realized in 2016 on the sale of the company's IP & Science business. The company expects to report revenues between $2.9 billion and $2.95 billion, up approximately 3% from the prior-year period (up approximately 1% on a constant currency basis). The company also expects to report adjusted EPS between $0.58 and $0.61.

The company will release its full results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2017 on February 8, 2018.

