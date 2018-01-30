VENEZUELA: PSUV To Hold Congress To Launch Maduro's Candidacy

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) will hold its congress on Friday to launch the candidacy of President Nicolás Maduro for the upcoming presidential elections, scheduled to be held before April 30, said Diosdado Cabello, the party's first vice president.

"We are going to hold our party congress, and we are calling all the comrades who are part of the party congress to an extraordinary meeting. The only point to be discussed will be the presidential candidacy," Cabello said at PSUV's weekly press conference.

He added that the party should ratify Maduro's candidacy to seek re-election on Sunday.

The official also criticized the opposition.

"They spent so much time asking for elections, that the elections were to go ahead, and now that they will be held in the first semester they do not want them," he said.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.