South Korea Industrial Output Slides 0.5% In December

Industrial output in South Korea shed seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That follows the 0.2 percent increase in November.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 6.0 percent after dropping 1.7 percent in the previous month.

The index of all industry production was up 0.2 percent on month and down 0.7 percent on year.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

