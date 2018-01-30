COLOMBIA: Jobless Rate Rises To 8.6% In December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's unemployment rate in December rose to 8.6% from 8.4% in November, said the country's statistics office.

Before seasonal adjustment, the December jobless rate in Colombia was 9.2%, down from 9.7% in the previous month.

The participation rate in December was 64.2%, a decrease compared to the 64.8% recorded in November. Finally, the employment rate was at 58.7% in December, down from 59.3% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate for 2017 as a whole was 9.4%, with an employment rate of 58.4% and participation rate of 64.4%, from 9.2%, 58.5%, and 64.5% in the previous year, respectively.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

