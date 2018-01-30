logo
South Korea Retail Sales Tumble 4.0% In December

Retail sales in South Korea plummeted 4.0 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That followed the upwardly revised 5.7 percent spike in November (originally 5.6 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales gained 2.2 percent following the 6.5 percent jump in the previous month.

Economic News

