UK Consumer Confidence Index Climbs To -9 - GfK

Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom showed mild improvement in January, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Wednesday with an index score of -9.

That beat expectations for -13, which would have been unchanged from the December reading - although it remain in negative territory, which signals that pessimists outnumber optimists.

Also on Wednesday, the British Retail Consortium said that shop prices fell 0.5 percent on year in January.

That was shy of expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent, although it was up from -0.6 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

