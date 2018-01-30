Australia Inflation Climbs 0.6% On Quarter In Q4

Consumer prices in Australia were up 0.6 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for 0.7 percent, although it was unchanged from the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, inflation gained 1.9 percent - again missing forecasts for 2.0 percent but up from 1.8 percent in Q3.

The Reserve Bank of Australia's weighted median was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year, while the trimmed mean added 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

