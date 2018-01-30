Australia Private Sector Credit Gains 0.3% On Month In December

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.3 percent on month in December, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Wednesday.

That was shy of expectations for 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged.

On a yearly basis, credit was up 4.8 percent - again missing forecasts for 5.2 percent and down from 5.4 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit was up 0.4 percent on month and 6.3 percent on year, while personal credit was flat on month and fell 1.1 percent on year and credit gained 0.2 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year.

Broad money fell 0.6 percent on month and jumped 4.6 percent on year.

