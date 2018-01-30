China Manufacturing Sector Slows In January

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 51.3.

That missed expectations for 51.5 and was down from 51.6 in December.

It also remained above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also noted that the non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 55.3 - beating forecasts for 54.9 and up from 55.0 in the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.