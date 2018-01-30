PERU: State To Seek US$ 1.1 Billion Compensation From Odebrecht For Damages

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Peruvian prosecutor investigating the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, Jorge Ramírez, said that the state must demand 3,468 million soles (US$ 1.1 billion) compensation for damages related to an international bribery scheme.

In statements to the television program "Fourth Estate," the prosecutor specified that the figure would be linked to three infrastructure projects.

The most valuable is the construction of the South Peruvian Gas Pipeline (GSP), with a cost of 23,700 million soles, followed by the Interoceanic of the South (Sections II and III), for a value of 1,736 million soles, and the Chacas Highway, for 559 million soles.

"We expect Odebrecht to change its attitude million dollars as compensation. I hope they offer a larger amount," said Jorge Ramírez.

The amounts fixed are for the damages and losses caused to the Peruvian State for alleged improper acts of the Brazilian construction company.

In December 2016, Odebrecht acknowledged to the U.S. Department of Justice that it had paid bribes of around US$ 800 million to officials in 11 countries.

