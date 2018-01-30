COLOMBIA: Government Awaits OECD Final Approval For March 22

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colombia's accession process to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) should be completed on March 22, with the approval by the last two pending committees.

The assessment was presented by the Colombian Ministry of Labor, which had meetings with OECD's members in the last few hours. The trade and labor committees are the last two pending commissions to analyze Colombia's access to the group.

In the case of the labor committee, the Minister of Labor, Griselda Janeth Restrepo, met with members of the Organization, to present progress in one of the sectors that have had the greatest objections by the OECD.

"In each of these scenarios, I was able to explain what Colombia is doing, I could have the assessment of the different countries on the efforts the country has made in the last seven years, where there are unquestionably many advances and where we have figures to show in the labor sector," said the minister.

