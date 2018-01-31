Japan Consumer Confidence Remains Stable In January

Japan's consumer confidence held steady at the start of the year, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index came in at 44.7 in January, the same reading as in December.

Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to rise to 44.9.

The indicator for livelihood fell to 42.6 in January from 42.9 in the preceding month. The income growth index edged down from 43.0 to 42.9.

The gauge measuring employment improved o 49.7 from 49.0, while willingness to buy durable goods declined to 43.7 from 43.8.

The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on January 15.

