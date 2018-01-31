Siemens Q1 Profit Up 12%; Affirms FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK,SMAWF) reported first-quarter net income of 2.21 billion euros, 12 percent higher than last year's 1.98 billion euros. Basic earnings per share were 2.68 euros, compared to 2.41 euros a year ago.

The latest quarter's results included a largely tax-free gain from the sale of shares in Osram Licht AG and benefited from sharply lower income tax expenses due mainly to the revaluation of future tax positions following U.S. tax reform.

On a nominal basis, revenue for the quarter grew 3 percent to 19.82 billion euros from 19.21 billion euros last year. Revenue increased 1 percent on a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects.

Orders of 22.48 billion euros rose 14 percent from 19.71 billion euros in the the previous year.

Looking ahead, Siemens said it expects a mixed picture in its market environment in fiscal 2018, ranging from strong for its short-cycle businesses to unfavorable dynamics in energy generation markets, as well as geopolitical uncertainties that may restrict investment sentiment.

For fiscal 2018, Siemens continues to expect modest growth in revenue, net of effects from currency translation and portfolio transactions, and anticipates that orders will exceed revenue for a book-to-bill ratio above 1.

In addition, the company affirmed its outlook for a profit margin of 11.0 percent to 12.0 percent for its Industrial Business, and basic earnings per share from net income in a range of 7.20 euros to 7.70 euros, both excluding severance charges.

