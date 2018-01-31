Estonia Industrial Production Growth At 6-Month High

Estonia's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in six months in December, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 7.1 percent year-over-year in December, much faster than the 2.7 percent increase in November. The measure has been rising since July 2016.

Moreover, this was the sharpest rate of increase since June, when production had grown 11.9 percent.

Among sectors, mining production grew the most by 8.2 percent annually in December, followed by manufacturing output with 7.0 percent gain. Meanwhile, energy production contracted 3.3 percent.

During the whole year 2017, industrial production climbed 7.7 percent compared with 2016.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded 2.5 percent from November, when it fell by 1.4 percent.

