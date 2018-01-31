logo
Lonza FY17 Core EBITDA Rises; Expects FY18 Sales Growth In Mid-single Digits

Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, reported that its standalone core EBITDA for fiscal year 2017 rose 18.8 percent to 1.09 billion Swiss francs from 918 million francs in the prior year.

Lonza standalone sales for the year grew 10.4 percent to 4.56 billion francs from 4.13 billion francs last year.

Lonza including Capsugel, reported fiscal 2017 sales of 5.1 billion francs, 47.2 percent Core EBIT growth and Core EBITDA margin of 24.8 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Lonza forecast mid-single-digit sales growth on a comparable basis and 100 basis points improvement in Core EBITDA margin, both in line with its mid-term guidance 2022.

The company also confirmed its Mid-Term Guidance 2022 for sales of 7.5 billion francs and core EBITDA margin of 30 percent.

Lonza's board of directors is proposing a stable dividend of 2.75 francs per share for 2017, despite a 40.7 percent increase in share capital.

Lonza also announced the following changes in its board of directors. Rolf Soiron, Chairman, as announced a year ago, and Jean-Daniel Gerber, Chair of the Nominations and Compensation Committee, have decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting or AGM on 4 May 2018.

The Board of Directors is proposing to Lonza's AGM the election of two new Board members, Angelica Kohlmann and Professor Olivier Verscheure.

Kohlmann is Chairperson and CEO of the family-holding Kohlmann & Co AG.

In May 2016, Verscheure became the Executive Director of the Swiss Data Science Center, a national R&D center hosted by both the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne and the Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule in Zurich.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

