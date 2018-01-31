H&M Group Q4 Profit Falls; Sales Excl. VAT Declines - Quick Facts

Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK,HMRZF.PK,HEN.L) reported that its fourth-quarter profit after tax fell year-over-year to 3.99 billion Swedish kronor from 5.91 billion kronor in the year-ago period. This corresponds to 2.41 krona per share in the quarter, compared to 3.57 krona per share last year.

The company noted that weak sales development within the H&M brand's physical stores lead to increased markdowns and handling costs which had a negative impact on the result in the quarter.

The H&M Group's sales including VAT for the quarter increased by 3 percent in local currencies during the fourth quarter. Converted into SEK, sales including VAT decreased by 4 percent to 58.48 billion kronor from 61.10 billion kronor.

Sales excluding VAT amounted to 50.41 billion kronor, down from 52.72 billion kronor in the previous year.

The company's board of directors has proposed an unchanged dividend of 9.75 krona per share for the 2016/2017 financial year. The board proposed that the dividend is to be paid in two installments during the year.

Looking ahead, the company projects sales including VAT for the period from 1 December 2017 to 31 January 2018 to increase by 1 percent in local currencies compared to the corresponding period the previous year.

In 2018, the H&M group plans to open approximately 390 new stores and approximately 170 store closures are planned, resulting in a net addition of approximately 220 stores.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News