Turkey Trade Deficit Widens In December

Turkey's foreign trade gap widened notably in December from a year ago, as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.

The trade deficit rose to $9.2 billion in December from $5.6 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Exports climbed 8.6 percent year-over-year in December, while imports registered a double-digit growth of 25.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, seasonally and calendar-adjusted exports increased 1.0 percent in December and imports surged by 12.2 percent.

During the whole year 2017, total trade deficit of the country was $76.7 billion versus $56.1 billion in 2016.

