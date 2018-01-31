logo
Capita Group Says 2017 Trading In Line With Expectations - Quick Facts

Capita Group plc (CPI.L) provided an update on its outlook for trading, dividend policy, funding and actions being taken to improve the performance of the Group over the medium-to-long term. The company said that 2017 trading was in line with its expectations.

Capita said it has commenced a multi-year transformation programme and is committed to delivering a strategic review of the Group during 2018. The company has planned a non-core disposal programme over next two years. It has also suspended dividends until it generates sustainable free cash flow.

The company is planning a rights issue in 2018 and will determine the precise quantum as part of the transformation programme.

Looking ahead to 2018, Capita projects underlying pre-tax profits, before significant new contracts and restructuring costs, to be between 270 million pounds and 300 million pounds.

