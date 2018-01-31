Taiwan GDP Growth Improves Unexpectedly In Q4

Taiwan's economic growth accelerated unexpectedly in the three months ended December, preliminary estimate from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting & Statistics (DGBAS) showed Wednesday.

Real gross domestic product advanced 3.28 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 3.10 percent rise in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to ease to 2.5 percent.

On the expenditure side, real private final consumption grew 2.9 percent annually in the fourth quarter, while gross capital formation declined by 4.78 percent.

Both exports and imports climbed by 6.0 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualized basis, GDP expanded at a slower pace of 4.17 percent in the December quarter, following a 6.84 percent growth in the September quarter.

