S. Korea Unearths $600 Mln In Illegal Cryptocurrency Trading

South Korean authorities have uncovered illegal cryptocurrency foreign exchange trading worth nearly $600 million as regulators have implemented several measures to curb excessive speculation amid the recent boom in the prices of virtual currencies.

A probe found a total 637.5 billion won worth of foreign currency crimes using virtual currencies to date, the Korea Customs Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

This involved 472.3 billion won worth of illegal virtual currency trading and overseas deposits for purchase of cryptocurrencies totaling 164.7 billion won.

The agency noted that the possibility of illegal foreign currency withdrawals for foreign currency speculation has increased and it is taking intensive crackdown measures on the use of virtual currencies to facilitate smuggling of money and drugs.

Further, the customs service said it will investigate illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering charges against foreign exchange operators or virtual currency buying agents.

The South Korean government has been voicing concerns for the past several months over the cryptocurrency craze, as the price surge gained steam despite severe falls in between.

A new rule implemented on Tuesday saw cryptocurrency traders opening real-name accounts at banks for virtual currency trading. The government had earlier banned the use of anonymous accounts for cryptocurrency trading.

The country has witnessed intense interest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin with its citizens, both young and old, investing heavily in these with the hope of making a quick profit.

South Korea also hosts several cryptocurrency exchanges, but prices of cryptocurrencies in the country tend to be much higher than elsewhere, reportedly over 40 percent, as buyers exceed those willing to sell. Such premium is called "Kimchi premium" in the local media, in an allusion to the famous Korean dish of spicy pickled cabbage.

