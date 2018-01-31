Swiss Investor Confidence Weakens In January

Optimism among Swiss financial analysts deteriorated in January, survey data from the investment bank Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.

The Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland Indicator that reflects expectations of financial analysts for the in the coming six months, fell to 34.5 in January from 52 points in December.

Nonetheless, it continues to convey optimism for the Swiss economy, with only 3 percent of those surveyed expecting a deterioration of the economic situation in the next six months.

The current economic situation was estimated to be positive by around 50 percent.

In January, only 38 percent of survey participants anticipated a sideways movement in EUR/CHF exchange rate and 41 percent predicted a continuation of the euro rally, the highest percentage since May 2015.

