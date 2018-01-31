logo
Greece Retail Sales Fall Further

Greece's retail sales declined for the third straight month in December, preliminary figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.

Retail trade turnover dropped 1.7 percent year-over-year in December, which was worse than the 0.7 percent fall in October.

Except automotive fuel, retail sales declined 2.6 percent over the year after a 1.7 percent decrease in the prior month.

Sales of food products slipped 6.5 percent, while those of non-food products, except automotive fuel rose by 2.2 percent.

Retail sales volume fell at a faster pace of 2.9 percent yearly in November, following a 1.0 percent drop in October.

On a monthly basis, retail trade turnover declined 0.9 percent from October, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.

