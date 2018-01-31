Cryptocurrencies Suffer As Facebook Bans Related Adverts

Prices of major cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, continue to struggle after Facebook announced a new policy to ban adverts promoting cryptocurrencies, as well as the launch of an investigation by US authorities into an online crypto exchange.

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency leader, tumbled below $10,000 on Tuesday, but later slightly reversed its losses. According to Coinmarketcap, bitcoin was trading at $10,229, down 7 percent as of 6 am ET Wednesday, with a market cap of $172 billion.

Among other digital currencies, Ethereum, the second biggest cryprocurrency, dropped 5.9 percent to $1,102, with a market cap of $107.32 billion. Ripple was down 9 percent at $1.14, with a market cap of $44 billion.

Facebook's new announcement follows the significant growth in adverts for cryptocurrency-related investments with the bitcoin mania. Many of these adverts are feared to be scams. Misleading or deceptive ads have no place on Facebook, the company said.

"Ads must not promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings, or cryptocurrency," the company noted in its site.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that a court approved an emergency asset freeze for AriseBank. It reportedly had claimed it raised $600 million in sales of new digital coins.

Further, Bloomberg reported, citing a source, that the U.S. Commodity Futures and Trading Commission or CFTC last week subpoenaed Bitfinex, a major US website for buying and selling Bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange, and Tether, a digital coin company.

Meanwhile, regulators in Japan are still investigating the hacking on Friday of Coincheck, a major local crypto exchange, which lost more than $500 million in NEM coins.

The growing threat of regulation has weighed heavily on demand for cryptocurrencies in recent weeks following the extraordinary Bitcoin boom of 2017.

Around the world, authorities are taking initiatives to regulate the cryptocurrencies following the high level volatility in pricing. World leaders in Davos also recently shared concerns that the money is being used for illicit activity.

by RTT Staff Writer

Business News