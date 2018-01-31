Crypto Daily Roundup - Jan. 31

The dust is yet to settle on the massive hack of the Coincheck cryptocurrency exchange, but a leading Japanese mobile messaging app LINE announced plans to launch virtual currency trading on its platform. Meanwhile, South Korean authorities are busy with their crackdown and has unearthed millions of dollars worth cryptocurrency crimes.

Here is a wrap up of the main news from the cryptocurrency space over the last 24 hours:

1. Japan's LINE Corp Plans Cryptocurrency Exchange

Japan's LINE Corporation announced a new subsidiary that will launch a cryptocurrency exchange on its popular mobile messaging app and promote research and development of the blockchain , even as safety concerns are rife after the recent massive hack of the Coincheck crypto exchange. The new company, LINE Financial, is a follow-up to its mobile money transfer and payment service LINE Pay, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The Tokyo-based LINE Corp is the Japanese unit of the South Korean internet search giant Naver Corporation. LINE Pay, with 40 million users, saw its global annual transaction volume exceed JPY 450 billion in 2017.

2. S. Korea Unearths $600 Mln In Illegal Cryptocurrency Trading

South Korean authorities have uncovered illegal cryptocurrency foreign exchange trading worth nearly $600 million as regulators have implemented several measures to curb excessive speculation amid the recent boom in the prices of virtual currencies. A probe found a total 637.5 billion won worth of foreign currency crimes using virtual currencies to date, the Korea Customs Service said in a statement on Wednesday. This involved 472.3 billion won worth of illegal virtual currency trading and overseas deposits for purchase of cryptocurrencies totaling 164.7 billion won.

3. Facebook Ban Cryptocurrency, ICO Ads

Facebook announced that it is banning ads including those of cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings , or ICOs, saying that they use "misleading or deceptive promotional practices". In a blog post, the social media giant claimed that there were many companies that use its platform to advertise financial products, such as binary options, cryptocurrencies and ICOs, but do not do so in good faith.

4. Economist Roubini Questions Tether's USD Peg Claim: MarketWatch

Economist Nouriel Roubini has questioned the cryptocurrency Tether's claim that its volume is backed by equivalent amount of the US dollar. "Only a full audit can show whether they truly have $2.3 billion of reserves backing all the tokens," Roubini said in an email to the financial news website MarketWatch. The perceived link between the recent Tether issuance and the rise in the price of Bitcoin has raised concerns in the cryptoworld. A report by an author using a pseudonym had claimed that nearly 48.8 percent of Bitcoin's price rise in the period studied occurred in the two-hour periods following the arrival of 91 different Tether grants to the parent exchange Bitfinex's wallet. On Saturday, Tether said it has ended its relationship with audit firm Friedman LLP which was working on an audit of the firm, crypto news website Coindesk reported. Bloomberg had reported that CFTC has subpoenaed Bitfinex and Tether.

5. China's Huobi Cryptocurrency Exchange To Launch San Francisco Office

Huobi, a leading cryptocurrency exchange in China before they were banned, plans to open an office in San Francisco, crypto news website Coindesk reported. The company is building a new headquarters in the Silicon Valley area. In December, the exchange announced that it is venturing into Japan by partenering with investment group SBI Group.

Current Prices

As of 6.01 am ET on Wednesday, Bitcoin was lower by 6.94 percent at $10,120.27 and Ethereum was down 5.62 percent at $1,091.78 on Coinbase.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Technology News