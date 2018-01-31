Brazil Unemployment Rate Falls In Q4

Brazil's unemployment rate declined in the three months ended December, preliminary data from the statistical office IBGE showed Wednesday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 11.8 percent in the fourth quarter from 12.4 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected a figure of 11.9 percent.

In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 12.0 percent.

The average annual unemployment rate climbed from 11.5 percent in 2016 to 12.7 percent in 2017, the highest in the historical series of the survey.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.