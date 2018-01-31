Infineon Q1 Profit Climbs, Trims Outlook For Rest Of Year; Stock Dips

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) were losing around 3 percent in German trading after the manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions cut its forecast for margin and revenue growth for the remainder of fiscal 2018, despite reporting better than expected first-quarter profit. In the quarter, adjusted gross margin was weak.

Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon, said, "... we are unable to compensate a further depreciation of the US$ by another 8 percentage points, which negatively affects more than half of our revenues. As such, we currency-adjusted our outlook accordingly."

For the remainder of the 2018 fiscal year, Infineon now forecasts year-on-year revenue growth of about 5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points,. Previously, the company projected an increase of about 9 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

At the mid-point of revenue guidance, the full-year Segment Result Margin is now predicted to come in at 16.5 percent, down from the earlier outlook for segment result margin to come in at about 17 percent at the mid-point of revenue guidance.

For the second quarter, Infineon expects a quarter-on-quarter revenue increase of 4 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. At the mid-point of revenue guidance, the Segment Result Margin is expected to come in at 16 percent.

In its first quarter, net income increased 27 percent to 205 million euros from 161 million euros in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share for the quarter were 0.18 euro, up 29 percent from 0.14 euro last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.20 euro, compared to 0.17 euro last year.

Segment result grew 15 percent from last year to 283 million euros. Segment result margin was 15.9 percent, higher than 15 percent a year ago.

Gross margin improved to 36.4 percent from 36 percent last year. Adjusted gross margin was 37.4 percent, down from 37.6 percent a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to 1.78 billion euros from 1.65 billion euros a year earlier. Sequentially, revenues dropped 2 percent.

Infineon noted that excellent market conditions drive high demand for power components used in applications across the board, such as solar power plants, especially in China, and also for data centers.

Ploss added, "Infineon has made a strong start to the new fiscal year. Earnings and margin were better than forecast - despite the expected slight seasonal dip in revenues. The market for electro-mobility continues to drive growth."

In Germany, Infineon shares were trading at 22.94 euros, down 3 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News