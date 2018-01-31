logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Simon Property Group Raises Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) said its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.95 per share.

The dividend represents an 11.4 percent increase year-over-year and will be payable on February 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2018.

For fiscal 2018, the company currently estimates net income in a range of $6.90 to $7.02 per share and FFO in a range of $11.90 to $12.02 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.80 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
What Happened To Missing Quicksilver Boss?
Pierre Agnes', CEO of surfwear brand Quiksilver, boat was found washed ashore on France's Atlantic coast. French authorities have reportedly sent three helicopters and two boats in search for Agnes off the southwest coast of France after his boat was found empty. Agence-France Presse reported that...
CDC Director Hypocritically Invests In Tobacco
CDC Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald resigned from her post on Wednesday after Politico reported her investments in tobacco company. Tuesday, Politico reported that Fitzgerald, Trump administration's top public health official, bought shares in a tobacco company. The stock was one of about a dozen new...
Cost Of Progress: Suncor Cutting Jobs For Driverless Trucks
Canada's Suncor Energy Inc. said it will proceed with the phased implementation of autonomous haul trucks at its oilsands operations, starting with the North Steepbank mine. Suncor expects to deploy more than 150 autonomous haul trucks at company-operated mines in the full program over the next six years, though the move will also result in job cuts, particularly among heavy equipment operators.
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap