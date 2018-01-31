Venezuela's Cryptocurrency 'petro' For Sale From February 20

Venezuela's president has announced the pre-sale of the country's national cryptocurrency, the petro, which he claims will help ease the economic crisis, and circumvent U.S.-led sanctions.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Nicolas Maduro said Petro will be available for sale from February 20.

He also signed the official petro white paper that details "the functions, vision, and conditions" of the petro, and unveiled the Petro Container for mining the new digital currency.

A number of "mining farms" are being developed at schools and universities, Maduro said.

"All the savings banks in the country can have their mining farms and participate in el petro."

Previous drafts of the White paper had said that the government would issue 100 million "oil-backed" tokens, each valued at the equivalent of one barrel of Venezuelan crude, though they can not be exchanged for oil.

The Opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly had declared the petro illegal and cannot be backed by oil, but the Constitutional Assembly stripped the National Assembly of its legislative powers.

Venezuela's has been reeling under pressure of the US sanctions, falling oil revenue and the plunging value of its currency, the bolivar.

Venezuela's ability to move money through international banks is limited due to the sanctions.

