Boeing Q4 Results Beat Estimates, Sees Strong FY18; Stock Up

Boeing Co. (BA) reported a profit for the fourth-quarter 2017 that increased 92 percent from last year, reflecting record deliveries and strong performance, as well as favorable tax reform of $1.74 per share. Adjusted earnings per share and revenue for the quarter beat analysts' expectations.

The company also detailed its guidance for the full year 2018, which is expected to come in above current Street estimates.

In the Wednesday pre-market trade, BA is trading at $355.45, up $17.61 or 5.21%.

Net earnings for the fourth-quarter 2017 increased about 92 percent to $3.13 billion from the prior year's $1.63 billion, with earnings per share improving to $5.18 from $2.59 in the previous year.

Core earnings for the quarter were $4.80 per share, compared $2.47 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter rose about 9 percent to $25.37 billion from $23.29 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenues of $24.69 billion for the quarter.

Commercial Airplanes fourth-quarter revenue increased to $15.5 billion on higher planned delivery volume and mix. Fourth-quarter operating margin increased to 11.5 percent, reflecting strong execution. Defense, Space & Security fourth-quarter revenue increased to $5.5 billion primarily on higher weapons deliveries, and fourth-quarter operating margin was 10.0 percent.

Global Services fourth-quarter revenue increased to $4.0 billion, reflecting growth across portfolio. Fourth-quarter operating margin was 15.4 percent reflecting commercial parts mix.

Looking ahead for 2018, the company expects GAAP earnings per share to be between $15.90 and $16.10, core earnings per share of $13.80 - $14.00. It projects 2018 revenue to be in the range of $96.0 billion - $98.0 billion reflects commercial deliveries of between 810 and 815 aircraft. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2018 earnings of $11.96 per share on annual revenues of $93.45 billion.

