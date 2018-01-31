Stocks May Regain Ground After Two-Day Pullback - U.S. Commentary

After moving notably lower over the two previous sessions, stocks may regain ground in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 214 points.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the steep drops seen on Monday and Tuesday.

Buying interest may also be generated by a report from payroll processor ADP showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.

ADP said employment in the private sector spiked by 234,000 jobs in January after surging up by a revised 242,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 250,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as some traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but may provide clues about potential rate hikes in the future.

Shortly after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area activity in the month of January.

The Chicago business barometer is expected to drop to 64.1 in January from 67.8 in December, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

The National Association of Realtors is also due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of December. Economists expect pending home sales to rise by 0.4 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Following the pullback seen on Monday, stocks saw further downside during trading on Tuesday. With the drop on the day, the major averages pulled back further off the record closing highs set last Friday.

The major averages ended the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow plunged 362.59 points or 1.4 percent to 26,076.89, the Nasdaq slid 64.02 points or 0.9 percent to 7,402.48 and the S&P 500 slumped 31.10 points or 1.1 percent to 2,822.43.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dropped by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.29 to $64.21 a barrel after tumbling $1.06 to $64.50 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, after falling $5.10 to $1,340 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $8.40 to $1,348.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.89 yen compared to the 108.78 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2466 compared to yesterday's $1.2402.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News