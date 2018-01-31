Trump Calls For Bipartisan Co-operation In State Of The Union

President Donald Trump has called on Democrats and Republicans to move beyond the partisan divide to a path of bipartisan co-operation in his first State of the Union address to Congress.

"In the aftermath of that terrible shooting, we came together, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as representatives of the people. But it is not enough to come together only in times of tragedy. Tonight, I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, to seek out common ground, and to summon the unity we need to deliver for the people we were elected to serve,"Trump told a joint sitting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The president, who had been opposing citizenship for some younger undocumented immigrants, offered an olive branch Tuesday night.

"Tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color and creed."

He called for bipartisan support in the House and Senate when they vote over the next few weeks on an immigration reform package.

He explained that the first pillar of the framework generously offers a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought to the US by their parents at a young age. "Under our plan, those who meet education and work requirements, and show good moral character, will be able to become full citizens of the United States," he told the lawmakers.

In a stern warning to countries like China, Trump announced that the era of economic surrender is over, and made it clear that Washington expects trading relationships to be "fair and to be reciprocal."

