Cost Of Progress: Suncor Cutting Jobs For Driverless Trucks

Canada's Suncor Energy Inc. (SU,SU.TO) said it will proceed with the phased implementation of autonomous haul trucks at its oilsands operations, starting with the North Steepbank mine.

Suncor expects to deploy more than 150 autonomous haul trucks at company-operated mines in the full program over the next six years, though the move will also result in job cuts, particularly among heavy equipment operators.

Suncor noted that the implementation of autonomous haulage system or AHS will change roles and the required skill sets for some of its employees over time. The company will continue to work with the union on strategies to minimize job cuts.

According to Suncor's current plans, it would see a decrease in heavy equipment operator positions at Base Plant operations as early as 2019.

Suncor noted that the AHS offers many advantages over existing truck and shovel operations, including enhanced safety performance, better operating efficiency and lower operating costs.

"Suncor was the first company to transition from bucketwheel to truck and shovel operations in the early 1990s and we're continuing to be on the leading edge of oil sands technologies today," Mark Little, chief operating officer of Suncor, said.

Autonomous trucks operate predictably and employ a suite of safety features like prescribed route mapping and obstacle detection systems. They also reduce interaction between people and equipment, which decreases incident rates and injury potential, Suncor said.

Suncor also said its planned deployment of AHS technology is one of the largest investments in electric autonomous vehicles in the world.

