Stocks Regaining Ground In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks are mostly higher in morning trading on Wednesday, regaining some ground after pulling back sharply over the two previous sessions. The major averages have all moved to the upside but remain well off their recent record highs.

In recent trading, the major averages have pulled back off their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 146.57 points or 0.6 percent at 26,223.46, the Nasdaq is up 28.23 points or 0.4 percent at 7,430.71 and the S&P 500 is up 6.20 points or 0.2 percent at 2,828.63.

The rebound on Wall Street is partly in reaction to upbeat earnings news, with shares of Boeing (BA) moving sharply higher after the aerospace giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results.

Traders may also be picking up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the steep drops seen on Monday and Tuesday.

Buying interest has also been generated by a report from payroll processor ADP showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.

ADP said employment in the private sector spiked by 234,000 jobs in January after surging up by a revised 242,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 250,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed pending home sales increased for the third consecutive month in December.

NAR said its pending home sales index climbed by 0.5 percent to 110.1 in December after rising by 0.3 percent to an upwardly revised 109.6 in November. Economists had expected the index to increase by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but may provide clues about potential rate hikes in the future.

Software stocks are seeing considerable strength in morning trading, driving the Dow Jones Software Index up by 1.2 percent.

Semiconductor, gold, and commercial real estate stocks have also moved notably higher, while notable weakness is visible among pharmaceutical stocks.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dropped by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 2.731 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

